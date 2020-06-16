Tour De Gap 2020 set for July 25th-26th

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 2020 Tour de Gap will be held on the originally scheduled dates of Saturday and Sunday, July 25th and 26, 2020.

According to the event administrators, due to COVID-19 they have been communicating, getting expert advice, and developing contingency plans.

“Safety has always been the first concern, and we are now convinced that Tour de Gap can be held safely in regard to communicable disease concerns. In order to accomplish this, we will make significant changes in how the event is conducted this year. An updated list of the modifications is available here.“

There will not be a mass start and the registration, packet pickup, rest stop, and award procedures will be altered to minimize contact and follow the latest CDC guidelines.

Haley Carlson, event coordinator for Big Brothers-Big Sisters of West Central Texas, said, “We’re prioritizing your safety. Over the next few months, this agency—much like many nonprofits here and across the country—will be faced with tough decisions. This means we have an opportunity to develop unique solutions which will benefit our mission in the long run.”

The 37th Tour de Gap raised a record amount for BBBSTx. Expectations may be lowered, event coordinators say they would love for the 38th year to help this great organization weather the pandemic’s impact on its budget. “So even if you do not plan to attend, you can participate by making a helpful donation to BBBSTx here,” said the organization.

KTAB,KRBC, BCHP, and Telemundo A. are proud sponsors of the 38th edition of the Tour De Gap