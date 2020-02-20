Tows from parking lot drive frustrations in Downtown Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Drivers who’ve parked unpermitted in a lot near N. 3rd and Pine Street are paying the price but some are saying that price is too steep.

The lot is owned by BBVA Compass Bank who contracts Jack’s Towing and Recovery to enforce 24/7 towing in the lot, which according to neighboring business-owner Sam Wolfe began roughly two months ago.

“It’s pretty frustrating being the business closest to it,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe owns the coffee shop and bar ‘The Hallows’ which is next-door to the lot. He says the towing enforcement has caused dramatic reactions from patrons that are left without wheels.

“There was a gentleman who was here one night. He overreacted and took it out on our bathroom doors which now have to be replaced,” said Wolfe.

Hillary Blare recently had her car towed from the lot after dining at downtown restaurant The Local Monday night.

“My $15 night turned into a $330 night,” said Blare.

Blare says she acknowledges her fault in parking in the lot but that the price of paying to get her vehicle back was unreasonable.

“We’re going to have to alter our budget for several months to make up for it,” said Blare.

Blare made a Facebook post about her experience which has received almost 300 shares and comments, most of which are users sharing their similar experiences.

“I’m asking as a resident to please just make it so clear that we cannot park there so that we can abide by the rules,” said Blare.

When asked about the parking lot and residents’ frustrations, BBVA Compass bank gave this statement to KTAB News:

“BBVA operates one of its Abilene branches in a bank-owned downtown building that also houses third-party tenants. We maintain private parking for our customers and those tenants 24 hours a day, seven days a week. So that we ensure adequate parking spaces for our customers and our tenants, we have a towing agreement that is used sparingly and from which BBVA does not profit.



We understand downtown Abilene is undergoing a revitalization which has created a need for increased parking. BBVA fully supports the economic development of all the communities where it operates and hopes to work with the local city government for a mutually agreeable resolution that ensures adequate parking for our customers and tenants, as well as Abilene residents wanting to enjoy the amenities the growing downtown area offers.”



KTAB News also reached out to Jack’s Towing and Recovery service for this story, the business declined to comment.