Toyota expands recall to nearly 2 million vehicles

Toyota has expanded a recall of its vehicles by more than a million due to fuel pump issues.

In January, Toyota recalled about 700,000 vehicles.

The company said the total now stands at 1.8 million.

The vehicles include some popular late year models like the Highlander, Tacoma, Camry, and Corolla.

Many versions of Toyota’s high-end Lexus brand have also been recalled.

The company said a faulty fuel pump could make your car stall out and cause you to crash.

If you drive one of the vehicles, the company will notify you by early May.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the fuel pump at no cost to you.

To see if your vehicle has been recalled, click here.