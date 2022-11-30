ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In an effort to promote community fishing, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Inland Fisheries filled two Abilene creeks with rainbow trout Tuesday.

A crew from TPWD’s Inland Fisheries chose to fill Buffalo Wallow at the Abilene State Park with 160 fish, while Cal Young Park Creek received 670.

TPWD’s Inland Fisheries said the creeks were chosen based on which one would be a better habitat for the rainbow trout. As cold-water fish, they thrive best during the winter months.

Jacob Wright, Assistant District Supervisor for TPWD, said Inland Fisheries releases the fish locally to make fishing more accessible to people. Instead of fishers having to drive out to a lake farther out in the area, they can fish at their local park.

Knowing how pricey fishing can be, Wright shared you might already have some bait in your pantry.

“These fish are raised in hatcheries so a lot of items like sweet corn looks like some of the feeds they’ve seen in the hatchery,” Wright revealed. “[They] work really well for catching these fish.”

Wright, alongside his team, said they are eager to see new and seasoned fishers come out for a catch.

Inland Fisheries added that there is plenty of fish to go around but wanted to remind the public of the five trout limit per day. Follow this link for more information about limits and when Inland Fisheries might release more trout.

It’s all in due time, too. Fishers have been eagerly waiting to catch their first rainbow trout of the season. Jesse Keisling told KTAB/KRBC he fell in love with fishing last April. Now, he encourages others of all skill sets to find their favorite way of fishing.

“I guess you just have to find the right time and the right style of fishing that you might enjoy, and that’s something I had to figure out on my own,” said Keisling.

Keisling also shared that his favorite place to fish is Buffalo Wallow. Because the creek is small, the fish don’t feel as pressured, so it is, apparently, an easier catch. He added that he grew up fishing with his family, and quickly realized that fishing is community-based.

“You’re out here for the same reasons; just enjoying mother nature and all that she has to offer,” explained Keisling.