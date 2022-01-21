Track & Field announces indoor and outdoor meets

ABILENE, Texas – The defending American Southwest Conference Track & Field Champion – McMurry University – announced its current meet schedule for the 2022 indoor and outdoor season on Thursday.

The War Hawks, led by fourth year head coach Cody Knight, currently have 11 regular season meets on the schedule. Both the men’s and women’s programs were crowned ASC champions last season – combining for 30 conference championships since 1999.

The title defense begins with indoor season next Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Wendy’s Pittsburg State Invitational in Pittsburg, Kansas.

“We’re really excited about this season’s schedule because it provides a range of meets that has schools similar to McMurry, while also giving us a chance to compete against the nation’s best,” said Knight.

There are currently two home meets on the schedule – both outdoor – including the annual War Hawks Classic on Friday, April 15 at Wilford Moore Stadium.

The American Southwest Conference Championships also come to Abilene this season, as McMurry will serve as the host site on May 5-7. McMurry last hosted the championships in 2018, winning on the women’s side and finishing second on the men’s side. McM was also scheduled to host in 2020 before the season was shut down due to COVID-19.

“We’re very excited about our home meets, especially since we didn’t get to host the ASC’s in 2020,” Knight said. “It will be a new challenge for us to try and win a conference championship at our own place, but we’re excited for the challenge. To be great when it’s warm in May, we must first have grit while it’s cold. If we maintain that mindset, I think the McMurry faithful and all our former athletes and coaches will be very proud of this season’s outcome.”

Both the men’s and women’s track schedules are subject to change, including cancellations from and additions to the schedule. To view the up-to-date schedule, go to mcmurrysports.com