ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is making repairs to an often-used railroad crossing. While crews make the repairs, that road is shut off for 10 days.

North 10th and East North 10th Streets, between Treadaway Boulevard and Cockerell Drive, closed Thursday, December 1 and will continue to be out of commission until Monday, December 12.

The City of Abilene is repairing railroad ties and adding cement to the crossing.

If you regularly go down this way, you’re advised to find another route until Tuesday, December 13.