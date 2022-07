City of Early via Facebook: Truck carrying cattle on side (Jul. 2022)

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Early put out a traffic warning Friday evening, after a cattle truck turned on its side.

According to a Facebook post, a semi truck carrying a load of cattle was on its side due to a turn gone wrong. This is on Early Boulevard and US 183 Highway, going south.

The city warned residents and passersby to expect slow traffic while cleanup is underway.