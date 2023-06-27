ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – South Abilene drivers need to be careful when driving near Rosa’s Café after a fire hydrant leaked Tuesday afternoon.

Take a look at these photos of the huge leak at Catclaw and Southwest drives:

It’s no small leak, and with Abilene being a flood zone, drivers should avoid the area.

Witnesses told KTAB/KRBC nobody was injured and no vehicles were flooded, but there was some traffic congestion.

Abilene Police Department was seen responding to the break, and the hydrant was closed right around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

KTAB/KRBC will update this article with additional information should any become available.