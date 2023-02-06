ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on I-20 through Abilene was reduced to one lane around 7:00 Monday night after a semitruck jackknifed itself.

A KTAB/KRBC crew was able to confirm that the driver was not hurt as a result to this wreck.

The wreck happened right around 7:00 p.m. Monday, on I-20 heading east. The semitruck crashed just ahead of mile marker 283.

Authorities initially blocked off all eastbound traffic, and rerouted other travelers to the access road. By about 7:20 p.m., police allowed one lane of traffic to pass.

