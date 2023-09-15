CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A stretch of I-20 has been backed up due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

According to DriveTexas.org, the main lanes are closed on I-20 east. This is just outside of the Taylor County line in Callahan County.

Courtesy: DriveTexas.org

Update: As of 1:00 p.m. Thursday, the interstate is still closed off.

A KTAB/KRBC crew was able to confirm that a semi truck was traveling west when it blew a tired, veering into the east lanes.

There is a cable dividing the interstate between the east and west lanes. In the truck’s path, it took the cable with it, dragging it across two points of the eastbound lanes. The vehicles between those points in the cable’s path were severely damaged. Take a look at the pictures:

This began around noon Friday, and officers with Abilene Police Department has had a difficult time getting through to control traffic.

Police were able to remove the cable, but traffic remains at a standstill. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for additional updates.