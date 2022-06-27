ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More traffic changes can be expected in the Mall of Abilene area, as part of the two-and-a-half-years plan to update road safety in the area.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), changes in construction will continue after the 4th of July holiday on Tuesday, July 5.

Changes you can expect:

Closure of northbound right turn lane on FM 89 (Buffalo Gap Road), north of Robertson Drive

Reopens ahead of intersection of South Clack Street and FM 89

Texas Dept. of Transportation: FM 89 changes, Jun. 2022

TxDOT said using the ‘jack and bore’ method will reduce impact on traffic and allow underground work.

Drivers are encouraged to take these roads slowly and use caution while changing lanes.

This lane closure is expected to be in place for two weeks.

The $23.9 million major construction project began early January and is expected to be completed Summer 2024.