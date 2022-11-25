CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on State Highway 36 was stalled for a while in Clyde Friday afternoon, when a pickup truck and an RV were involved in a crash.

An eye witness told KTAB/KRBC this traffic event took place between Denton Valley’s Backyard and Owen Field on SH-36.

Crews from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Callahan County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to clear up the wreckage. The witness said no ambulances nor passengers were seen.

A gray pickup truck could be seen with heavy damage to the driver’s side door, and was towed away. An RV was also towed away on its side.

Both east and westbound traffic came to a halt as Texas DPS and CCSO assessed the damage. The wreckage was cleared and traffic began to move again around 3:30 Friday afternoon.

