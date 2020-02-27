Traffic blocked after 18-wheeler leaves roadway on I-20 in Trent

TRENT, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man was taken away by ambulance after an accident late Thursday morning.

Crews were called to Interstate 20 just east of mile marker 261 in Trent just before noon on Thursday, where an 18-wheeler had left the roadway.

Traffic was blocked as emergency crews tended to the driver, who was taken away from the scene by an ambulance.

There is currently no word on his condition, or what caused the 18-wheeler to leave the roadway.

