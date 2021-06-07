Traffic changes coming near new and old Taylor Elementary campuses

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council will be voting to change some traffic zone ordinances. 

The new ordinances would add or remove school zones to areas where new schools are and remove school zone signs near facilities that are no longer in use, such as the old Taylor Elementary. 

“People that would normally travel as far as that route, when we look at the old Taylor Elementary, we’re going to be removing as far as those signs,” said Greg McCaffery, director of public of works. 

Residents near the old Taylor Elementary off Judge Ely will experience a free flow of traffic, while residents near the new Taylor Elementary off East North 10th  can experience changes in traffic. 

Nothing has been decided yet, city council is Thursday, June 10, at 8:30 a.m. in council chambers. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories