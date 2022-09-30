EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic is being detoured off Highway 36 in Rising Star due to a chemical spill.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a semi-truck that was transporting a cargo tank full of hydrogen peroxide was traveling west down the highway near Rising Star when it lost control and overturned, causing the tank to rupture around 2:00 a.m. Friday.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this crash, but traffic is being diverted off Highway 36 as crews continue to clear the scene.

These detours are expected to last through 2:00 p.m. Friday.

