Traffic light going up at dangerous Abilene intersection after fatal crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A dangerous Abilene intersection will soon be getting a traffic light after an 18-year-old Abilene man died from injuries suffered in a crash.

“We did a new traffic study out at 1750 and Industrial,” said Tanya Brown, Public Information Officer for Abilene’s TxDOT. “We’ve made a new change order to that project and now a full cycling traffic signal will go out at that location.”

TxDOT is in charge of building and maintaining the roads, but Mark Miller, whose business is just a hundred feet from the intersection, says drivers are ultimately responsible for following the traffic laws.

“Accountability should be put on each and every driver,” said Miller.

Miller says he’s seen the aftermath of accidents at that intersection.

“It’s not just a small accident, these are very harmful accidents. It’s not just a fender bender,” said Miller.

Miller says he often sees cars lined up here on Industrial who are trying to cross the highway, but are having to compete with cross traffic drivers who are speeding.

“Because Industrial’s slow traffic, coming east to west, north-south, you got to get up to highway speed,” said Miller.

The Abilene Police Department took an initiative on May 7 to put more police in high-traffic offense areas, like FM 1750.

“Basically, pull people over, inform them of their violation and try to change their habits a little bit,” said motorcycle officer Scooter Thompson.

Thompson, who works in the traffic division, says that if TxDOT believes a full traffic light is warranted, then it would only help with their initiative to make the community safer.

“So long as people comply with the stop signals, then I think it would be a safer option,” said Thompson.

The project is ongoing and should be completed in a few months.

The intersection was also the site of another deadly crash in October 2019 that claimed the life of a 31-year-old Abilene man who was trapped in his truck for 2 hours.