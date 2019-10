ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Emergency crews are working to extinguish a fire at an apartment in west Abilene.

The call came in just before 5:45 Monday afternoon for flames showing at Cedar Creek apartments on Denton Street.

Traffic has been shut down on Highway 277 near Texas Avenue in both directions as crews fight the fire.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

