ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police responded to a car wreck near Abilene Regional Airport Thursday night as ‘Operation: Slow Down’ ended, causing a stall in traffic.

The crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Highway 36 and Airport Boulevard.

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm that the crash involved two vehicles.

One person was temporarily trapped in a vehicle, and was able to get out eventually. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, it is unclear at this time whether it was the same person who was trapped.

Details of this wreck are still being hashed out. KTAB/KRBC will update as new information becomes available.