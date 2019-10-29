Traffic stalls after 40k pounds of avocados spill onto Texas highway

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) — Drivers were forced to resist the urge to use tortilla chips to clean up a giant mess on a Texas highway.

Part of a Texas interstate was closed Tuesday after 40,000 pounds of avocados spilled across eastbound Interstate 10 near Schwab Road.

A tractor trailer carrying them began veering off the highway around 12:30 Tuesday morning then crashed.

“When they came back, they over-corrected, went across towards the right, over-corrected again, and then flipped their truck-tractor and their trailer,” says Sgt. Homero R. Balderas, Cibolo Police Department.

It was too much for another big rig to avoid.

A tanker hit the tipped-over truck, adding to the trouble.

“Luckily the tanker that struck them did not turn over like they did, and also luckily, was empty at the time,” Sgt. Balderas says.

Still, it did a lot of damage.

Two people inside the avocado-hauling truck were hurt, one, seriously.

Both went to the hospital.

Cibolo police, meanwhile, had to stay behind, waiting until well after daylight for crews to clean up the mushy mess.

“They were using some pretty heavy equipment to scrape it all up and get it out of the way,” Sgt. Balderas said.

The highway shutdown stretched on for hours, making the morning rush and beyond more of a slow crawl for drivers caught in the backup.

At last check, both people injured in the crash were in stable condition.