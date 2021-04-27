Traffic study to be conducted near new cheese factory in South Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A new cheese factory in Abilene will soon bring more employees and more traffic to the southside of town.

Abilene City Council and the Development Corporation of Abilene announced earlier this month its plans to build a Great Lakes Cheese plant on Highway 36 near Loop 322.

The cheese factory will bring 500 jobs to the Key City.

The area has seen a lot of development in the last year and with more on the horizon, the Abilene Metropolitan Planning Organization will be conducting a traffic study in the coming months.

The traffic study will assess the area on Highway 36 from FM18 all the way down to the Taylor County Expo Center and Loop 322.

Abilene MPO says its an area with a lot of concerns.

“The number of collisions. The one-way traffic versus two-way traffic, the way all the roads come in together and some of the tight turn radiuses at those locations,” said Abilene MPO Executive Director E’Lisa Smetana.

A draft of the study was approved last week and a final proposal is expected to be read and approved in June.

Work will likely begin in October.

After the team will determine the use of additional traffic lights, roadway realignment or adjustment of curves.