Zephyr Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook: 18-wheeler crashes on US 84, closing traffic lanes in Brown County (Sept. 27, 2022)

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A four-mile stretch of US Highway 84 was fully closed off between Early and Zephyr Tuesday afternoon due to the sum of five fires involving an 18-wheeler. Police later reopened two lanes of traffic on the highway.

The Zephyr Volunteer Fire Department alerted the wreck in a Facebook post around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, showing these images while crews worked:

KTAB/KRBC was able to confirm with responding fire personnel that nobody was hurt.

The fire reportedly started around 2:30 p.m. when an axle on a trailer became overheated, causing tires to catch on fire. This caused a string of four more fires along the four-mile stretch.

Responding personnel included Zephyr, Blanket and Early Volunteer Fire Departments, as well as Brownwood Fire Department.

According to Drive Texas, all lanes of traffic were closed up until about 6:00 p.m., and travelers were encouraged to find an alternate route. The wreck affected both east and westbound traffic.

All lanes are expected to reopen by 9:00 Tuesday night.