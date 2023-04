CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A trailer home has caught on fire just east of Abilene in Callahan County.

Around 4:40 p.m., crews were dispatched to the fire located off I-20. Clyde Volunteer Fire Department and Callahan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The cause was determined to be an electrical fire with smoke and fire damage to the kitchen. Occupants were able to evacuate safely.