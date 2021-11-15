Train stopped near Leggett crossover as Abilene PD investigates ‘crash’ involving pedestrian

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A train is stopped on North and South First Streets near Leggett after police say someone was hit by it.

According to a social media post made by the Abilene Police Department (APD) just before 8 Monday night, officers are working a “crash involving pedestrian and train” on the tracks near the Leggett crossover.

APD working crash involving pedestrian and train along N. & S. First Streets near the Leggett crossover. The train will be stopped for a while until APD investigates. pic.twitter.com/bSrcoCCBK7 — Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) November 16, 2021

Police say a man was pronounced dead at the hospital after being hit by the train.

The train will remain stopped on the tracks “for a while” as police investigate, APD says.

This is a developing story. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.