Train stopped near Leggett crossover as Abilene PD investigates ‘crash’ involving pedestrian

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A train is stopped on North and South First Streets near Leggett after police say someone was hit by it.
According to a social media post made by the Abilene Police Department (APD) just before 8 Monday night, officers are working a “crash involving pedestrian and train” on the tracks near the Leggett crossover.
Police say a man was pronounced dead at the hospital after being hit by the train.
The train will remain stopped on the tracks “for a while” as police investigate, APD says.
This is a developing story. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.