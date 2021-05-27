Travel advice from local experts keeping COVID in mind

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Of all the sectors hit by the Coronavirus, travel is one of the most impacted. And may be one of the most difficult to fully return to.

Russell Berry manages the Travel Factory, a Travel agency here in Abilene. He’s been in the business since 1975.

Berry says that this year Cancun is one of the most requested vacation locations following the past years lul.

“I’ve got about 40 people that’ll be going there in June” Said Berry.

Which is 40 more than last June.

“June, or July, or August, or September. We didn’t have any then” Says Berry.

According to Berry, Cancun is a popular destination due to its amenities and proximity to nightlife and the beach. But more specific to this year is Mexico’s more relaxed handling of the Coronavirus.

“There’s been a good bit of interest primarily in where people can go and get into without a lot of hassle. Mexico is one of them” Said Berry.

Another factor getting big country residents up in the air is Abilene Regional Airport’s recent addition of United flights to Houston.

“That gives you a very convenient stop to connect to Mexico and even the Caribbean” Says City of Abilene Director of Transportation Services Don Green.

If you’re looking to book a cheap flight for this summer the best time was 2-3 months ago. Pricing back then was about 1 to 2 thousand dollars less than now due to the global dip in travel resulting from the pandemic.

“As the days and weeks moved on the higher the price became” Says Berry.

But deals are still out there and according to Berry the prices rise with each passing day.

Even so all travel means good news for the Abilene Regional Airport.

“There is much encouragement in those numbers and looking at the bookings in June and July they look very good for both carriers” Said Green.