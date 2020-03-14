Travel agents advise people to check cancellation policies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The coronavius is affecting vacation plans for people all across the nation.

“If the airlines aren’t flying, you can’t go anywhere,” says Russell Berry, Owner of Travel Factory in Abilene.

He says this is a hard hit for the travel industry.

“You stop cruise lines from operating. You stop airlines. Setting airlines on the ground costs around $18,500 a day not doing anything, not making any money at all. They’re making great sacrifices,” he says.

Berry says the best way to see if your flight or cruise can be refunded is to call and check daily.

“It varies with cruise lines as to what their policies are, but generally speaking, they’re saying if you’re scheduled to cruise within the next 60 days then you will get your money back because of their generous spirits, and that’s for certain,” Berry says.

People who are traveling in-state are also dealing with problems.

“Still heart broke from not making a sale, but a lot of them are very heart broke because they didn’t even get a chance to try and exhibit an animal in Houston this year,” says Cody Smith, who had plans for 18 FFA students to travel to Houston for the rodeo.

“I have a senior boy that’s devastated. I had a lot of money and a lot of animals tied up. I had a junior girl who had one pig on feed, and Houston was the only competition she entered,” Smith says.

For some of those seniors, this was their last chance to compete.

“They understand it and they will overcome it and adapt, and we’ll learn from it and move on,” Smith says.

If you have a trip planned, agents say just check with the company you booked with to see what they are offering.

Travel agents also say people may consider taking road trips or going camping, vacations where you aren’t exposed to large groups of people.