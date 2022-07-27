TRENT, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Through a grant, the Trent Volunteer Fire Department (Trent VFD) was able to make the purchase of something much needed during these hot, windy Summer months – a new small brush truck.

Trent VFD was granted $100,000 through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Grant Assistance Program.

According to a release from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the small brush truck will aid in brush, grass and structure fires, along with wrecks. It also comes equipped with a 400-gallon water tank, and can hold 10 gallons of foam.

Fire Chief Anthony Beaver with Trent VFD said the new addition will help the volunteer firefighters and increase wildfire response capabilities.

“The quality of this setup is dramatically different than our previous brush truck,” said Chief Beaver. “It will help our department and community so much.”

The Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program is funded by the Texas Legislature and provides cost-share funding to rural volunteer fire departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training.

Click here for more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service.

Included in the release, Trent VFD is seeking new members. To apply, visit Trent City Hall, located at 101 North Main Street, or next door at First Financial Bank of Trent.