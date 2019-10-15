Trial for former Abilene daycare director continues

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Day two of the trial for the former daycare director accused of failing to report abuse done by one of her employees continued Tuesday at the Taylor County Courthouse.

Amanda McKee is charged with Failure to Report Abuse in connection to the case of Benjamin Roberts, a former employee of the Wylie Baptist Church Child Development Center who is now a convicted child predator.

Read more on the history of these cases by clicking this link.

Former employees, child protection professionals and law enforcement officers were questioned by the Defense and Prosecution at the all-day hearing.

A former employee of the development center told the court that she and other employees had informed McKee of Roberts’s “strange” behavior in the past, citing that he followed school-aged children into the bathroom and was seen at least once with an erection after having children sit on his lap.

This same witness said that director McKee told her situation would be dealt with but that no true action was taken.

Later in the day the video recording of police questioning McKee on her knowledge of Roberts’s actions played before the courts. McKee was heard saying on the tape that she did not recall if employees had made complaints to her about Roberts before.

The trial continues tomorrow morning.