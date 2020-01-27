Trial underway for man accused of 2017 bar stabbing

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — One of three suspects accused of stabbing a man during a bar fight in Feb. 2017 will be on trial this week in Abilene.

Daniel Machado is accused of stabbing a man after the man’s girlfriend and another woman began fighting.

When the victim turned to ask Machado and another man to help him break up the fight, they began punching him.

The victim later said he realized he was being stabbed before he collapsed and was rushed to hospital where he had emergency surgery, according to court documents.

Three people were charged in the assault, including 37-year-old Machado, 34-year-old Cherokee Miller, and 36-year-old Jacob Garcia.

All three were charged with aggravated assault.

A jury was picked Monday in the 42nd district court and testimony should begin Tuesday.