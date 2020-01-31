Trio arrested in brazen aggravated robbery in Brownwood; Woman & dog left bleeding

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people have been arrested following a brazen aggravated robbery in Brownwood, according to police.

The trio was identified as 21-year-old Edwin Louis Maldonado, 18-year-old Juan Manuel Negron-Santiago and 17-year-old Octavian Marshawn Carlton-Torrez. They are each facing an Aggravated Assault charge.

Police said the robbery happened Thursday night at 11:30 at a home in the 1600 block of South 7th Street.

Officers arrived to find a woman bleeding from her head. Police said the wounds appeared to be from someone striking her head repeatedly with blunt object.

The victim told police she was in her living room when three unknown men broke through her front door. She said she was repeatedly struck with what she believed was a pistol. She also said she was threatened to be killed.

According to police, the suspects were not known to the victim and she was unable to identify them as they roamed her home searching for items to steal.

The three suspects ran away after not finding anything to steal, police said.

Police said the victim’s dog was also bleeding with puncture wounds on his side as if he had been stabbed.

Police said evidence gathered from the scene led to a home several doors down where it was believed the suspects lived.

The trio was interviewed and several pieces of evidence were gathered. Police said a pistol and knife were found after daybreak.