Trio charged of capital murder, Abilene woman with a 20-week unborn child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Saturday, August 3, 2019, Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division arrested three suspects for Capital Murder.

The incident took place on the 1700 block of S 5th and Jeanette at approximately 2 am police responded to a report of an injured subject.

The victim, described as a white female in her mid-twenties was 20 weeks pregnant. She was found inside the home unresponsive and suffering from apparent trauma to her body.

Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive her but was unable to due to sustained trauma. She died in the hospital along with the unborn child.

Detectives detained and questioned three individuals:

Casey Kennedy, white female, 09/01/’93

Courtney Lopez, white female 03/04/’94

Alexander Lopez, white male 07/09/’91

After further investigation, all three were charged with Capital Murder.