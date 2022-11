ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver truck flipped onto the median between North 1st Street and the train tracks after the driver lost control.

Around 3:00 p.m., the driver was heading towards Willis Street when he lost control of his truck, hitting a curb and flipping in the process. According to an Abilene Police Officer, there was no major injuries and no signs of intoxication/drugs/etc. involved. The driver was not given a ticket.