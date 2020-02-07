Truck spills pig parts on Texas interstate

News
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN Newsource) — There was a big, gross mess on the side of a Texas interstate Friday morning.

An 18-wheeler overturned in the Houston area, spilling its cargo of pig parts.

The driver is OK after what authorities described as a “hazmat” situation.

Only one lane was left open as crews went about cleaning up the carnage.

There’s no word on what caused the accident.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss