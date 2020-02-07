Truck spills pig parts on Texas interstate

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN Newsource) — There was a big, gross mess on the side of a Texas interstate Friday morning.
An 18-wheeler overturned in the Houston area, spilling its cargo of pig parts.
The driver is OK after what authorities described as a “hazmat” situation.
Only one lane was left open as crews went about cleaning up the carnage.
There’s no word on what caused the accident.
- Infantino recalls infant carriers due to fall hazard
- Money Moment: Budgeting your needs vs. wants
- Still time to register for Center for Theatre Education spring semester
- Cancer mortality rates reach record low
- Friday, February 7: Sunny and mild this weekend