Trump administration considering end to special treatment for families of military migrants

President Trump says his administration is considering and end to special treatment for families of immigrants who serve in the U.S. military.

The immigrant families of soldiers, sailors, and flyers who serve our country have been protected from deportation.

The Pentagon says it needs its service men and women focused on the mission, as opposed to the safety and security of their families at home. But lawmakers are urging the administration and the military not to end the protections.

President Trump is moving forward with his planned immigration raids.

“It starts on Sunday and they are going to take people out and take them back to their country,” he said.

Some democrats fear the crackdown could impact those serving our country.

“We have many who serve in our military who have family members who are undocumented,” said Senator Tim Kaine, (D) Virginia.

Senator Tim Kaine says he’s concerned about reports the Trump administration is ending protections for families of deployed soldiers.

He and other democrats wrote a letter urging the administration to reverse course.

Under the rule, the Department of Homeland Security can grant parole on a case-by-case basis, giving those fighting overseas confidence their family members back home won’t get deported.

On Thursday, Senator Tammy Duckworth questioned Army officials about how terminating the program would effect military readiness.

“How would you advise the President on the potential impact of this action?” Senator Tammy Duckworth/ (D) Illnois asked General Mark Milley, of the U.S. Army.

“I would need to dig into exactly what DHS is saying and what they plan on doing. But our soldiers are defending our country and their families deserve the protection of this country,” General Milley said.

When pressed about whether his administration would continue to protect military families, President Trump was noncommittal.

“We are looking in to it,” he said.

The president says the current immigration removals will target criminals, but opponents worry without the program’s protection, military families remain at risk.