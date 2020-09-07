Trump Boat Parade Participant’s Say Activism is Important

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Latinos for Trump and Taylor County Republican Party banded together to throw a labor day Trump boat parade.

“I’ve been watching the big 2,000 boat parades online and on TV so for us to have a showing out here and that there’s patriots that can come together here in Abilene means the world,” said Beverly Day, a Taylor County Republican Party member.

Day said she believes that by attending events like these it will teach future generations, including her own grandchildren what political activism is and looks like.

For Ron Smith, activism may start by attending the boat parade but really ends at the ballot box. He says everyone should educate themselves, and then go out and vote.

“You know don’t just watch this one or that channel, just try to get a grasp of what’s going on and each of the different ideologies whether it’s conservative or liberal,” said Ron Smith who participated in the boat parade.

Latinos for trump and Taylor Country Republican Party say it was a good day to come together.

“We’re all for Trump so we decided to join up together and be together today,” said Day.