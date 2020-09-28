Trump claims he paid ‘millions’ in taxes despite returns showing he paid $750 in 2016, no taxes some years

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — On Monday morning, Pres. Donald Trump took to Twitter to dispute the bombshell Sunday New York Times article revealing several years of his tax returns — one of which, from 2016, indicating he only paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he ran for office.

The returns, obtained by the NYT, also showed that he only paid $750 in 2017 — his first year as president — and paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years. The New York Times reports this was because on his returns, Trump reported losing more money than he made.

On Twitter Monday morning, Trump jumped to disparage the federal documents, saying, in part: “I paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits.”

…..Also, if you look at the extraordinary assets owned by me, which the Fake News hasn’t, I am extremely under leveraged – I have very little debt compared to the value of assets. Much of this information is already on file, but I have long said that I may release…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

Trump also tweeted defense of his debt number, saying he has “very little” compared to the worth of his assets. The returns indicated he declared $1.4 billion in losses in 2008 and 2009 alone.

Nationwide reactions

The news of Trump’s tax returns reverberated across social media, the news and several top Washington lawmakers were quick to release their reactions.

“The New York Times reporting provides a window into the extraordinary measures that President Trump has used to game the tax code and avoid paying his fair share of taxes, while hard working Americans are,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement.

Pelosi added that it is “a sign of President Trump’s disdain for America’s working families” the he has spent years “abusing the tax code.”

“[Raise your hand emoji] if you paid more in federal income tax than President Trump,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted.

🙋‍♂️ if you paid more in federal income tax than President Trump. https://t.co/4Q1nQmHSWa — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 27, 2020

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted Trump’s returns, saying he “contributed less to funding our communities than waitresses & undocumented immigrants.”

In 2016 & ‘17, I paid thousands of dollars a year in taxes *as a bartender.*



Trump paid $750.



He contributed less to funding our communities than waitresses & undocumented immigrants.



Donald Trump has never cared for our country more than he cares for himself. A walking scam. https://t.co/VZChbp8htu — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 28, 2020

Former presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren flat-out derided Trump, calling him a “a liar, a cheater, and a crooked businessman.”

This is about more than one man's personal tax scams. Donald Trump is a liar, a cheater, and a crooked businessman, yes. But he's also taking advantage of a broken, corrupt, and unequal system that’s built for people like him to do what he did. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 28, 2020

Current Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden has not yet reacted to the Trump tax returns, but the issue will likely be a talking point when the two come face to face at the first 2020 Presidential Debate on Tuesday.