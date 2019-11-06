Trump hay bale is turning heads in Hawley

Hawley, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hawley Texas community is showing their love and support for their Hawley Bearcats in their own way. A “Presidential Hay Bale.”

Sasha Griffith and Stefanie Chapman are the creators of the “Trump Hay Bale.” Motivated by the Hawley Hay-Bale-Activity competition, Sasha and Stefanie spent about two hours in the making of the piece of hay.

“We want to win… you need to get votes to win and what gets more attention than Trump? Nothing!” said Sasha Griffith. “There is a Facebook page called Hawley Hay-Bale Activity and we will post all pictures at the end of this month and you can go vote for your favorite.”

The “Trump Hay Bale” is located outside of the restaurant Mom’s Diner in Hawley, Texas.

There are several other hay bales placed around town and there will be more to come, according to Sasha Griffith.