Trump rallies supporters in BC as House impeaches him

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD/AP) — Defiant in the face of a historic rebuke, President Donald Trump rallied supporters in Michigan on Wednesday night as the House voted to impeach him, declaring, “It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached.”

Trump took the stage just minutes before he became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

“We’ve done nothing wrong,” Trump proclaimed to a crowd of thousands of supporters, who would occasionally break out chanting “four more years!”

The House considered two articles of impeachment. The first charges him with abuse of power for allegedly pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals while crucial U.S. security aid was being withheld. The second charges him with obstruction of Congress for stonewalling investigative efforts.

Minutes after the historic vote, Trump characterized the process as a “political suicide march.”

“They’re (Democrats) the ones that should be impeached,” he said.

Trump says he is “not worried” about impeachment because Americans “will come in the tens of millions” to re-elect him.

“I think the enthusiasm right now is even greater than it was in 2016,” he said.

Yet even as Trump slammed his impeachment as “illegal” and accused Democrats of demonstrating “deep hatred and disdain” for voters, he spent much of his speech zigzagging through a litany of unrelated topics. He offered an extended riff on U.S. pilots being cuter than “Top Gun” star Tom Cruise, went after Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s difficult-to-pronounce last name and reveled — yet again — in his 2016 victory.

The president talked at length about the economy, noting his administration has cut many “job-killing” regulations.

Trump made a swipe at Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, claiming she “can’t fix the potholes.” He also noted he wasn’t a big fan of former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, bringing up the Flint Water Crisis.

Trump also worked to highlight the Republicans who have stood with him, telling the crowd that the Republican Party has “never been so united” and predicting victory in 2020.

He unleashed plenty on Democrats, declaring, “After three years of sinister witch hunts, hoaxes, scams, tonight the House Democrats are trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans.

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting American democracy,” he said of Democrats.

He highlighted the first phase of a trade deal he recently hammered out with China, claiming it would even help the cereal business.

“I’ve been eating Battle Creek cereal for a long time. Too much!,” Trump said, giving a nod to Kellogg Company’s presence in the area.

Trump emphasized the importance of Midwest states, including Michigan and Wisconsin, to him winning the 2016 election.

“Ladies and gentlemen of Michigan, the best is yet to come,” he said at the end of the speech.

The president also brought up some of his other favorite talking points, including immigration, health care, gun rights and defense spending.

“The (Democrats) want to get Michigan back but they don’t know how to do that,” he said.

Pence spoke before the president coming stage, mainly speaking about supporting Trump during the election and the then ongoing impeachment vote.

“They’re trying to impeach this president because they can’t defeat this president,” Pence said.

Pence told the excited crowd four more years of Trump would mean more jobs, conservative judges and more time “to drain the swamp.”

Crowds gather before President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence came to Battle Creek for the Merry Christmas rally at Kellogg Arena on Dec. 18, 2019.

