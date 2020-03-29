WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is extending the voluntary national shutdown for a month as sickness and death from the coronavirus pandemic rise in the U.S.
The initial 15 days of social distancing urged by the federal government is expiring and Trump had expressed interest in relaxing the guidelines at least in parts of the country less afflicted by the pandemic. But instead, he decided to extend them.
Many states and local governments have stiffer controls in place on mobility and gatherings.
The federal guidelines recommend against large group gatherings, promote social distancing, and urge older people and anyone with existing health problems to stay home.
- Trump says ‘social distancing’ guidelines extended 30 days to April 30
- Utah man accused of raping woman saying he was going to ‘fix the gay’
- Fit, healthy 33-year-old recounts falling ill to coronavirus
- A hobby turned into a helping hand: mask-making group aids those responding to pandemic
- Mapping the spread of COVID-19 by sampling human waste in US sewer systems