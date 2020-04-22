Trump to sign executive order limiting immigration Wednesday

(NBC) – President Donald Trump said in a tweet Wednesday morning that he would formally sign an executive order later in the day limiting immigration to the U.S. for the next 60 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump first tweeted about the order Monday night, vowing to “temporarily suspend immigration,” and unveiled some details of the plan Tuesday.

I will be signing my Executive Order prohibiting immigration into our Country today. In the meantime, even without this order, our Southern Border, aided substantially by the 170 miles of new Border Wall & 27,000 Mexican soldiers, is very tight – including for human trafficking! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2020

He said his order would “pause” issuing green cards — a mandatory steppingstone to citizenship — for 60 days and would then revisit the policy depending on economic conditions.

Trump also told reporters Tuesday that his executive order “will not apply to those entering on a temporary basis” and that his goal in issuing the order was to protect Americans from international competition for jobs.

The president’s remarks suggested that people applying for green cards, whether from inside or outside the country, would be affected. But the move wouldn’t have an effect on existing visas.

His Monday announcement of the planned executive order came as a surprise, even to many Trump allies, and the sweeping language in his initial tweet raised questions about whom it would affect.

But without the text of the order or any formal guidance from the administration, it’s not clear whether the order will ultimately be a far-reaching policy change or will simply formalize what is already a de facto pause on immigration during the coronavirus pandemic.

Citizenship and Immigration Services field offices in the country are closed because of the pandemic, and routine visa processing for tourists and workers around the world has been suspended. Restrictions are also already in place for nonessential travel. Refugee admissions have been halted, and the administration is cracking down at the border by turning migrants away. All of these measures have essentially amounted to a hold on immigration already.

Democrats have widely criticized the move, accusing Trump of seeking to distract from what they say are his failures in dealing with the coronavirus by scapegoating immigrants.