ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than 150 students from 20 schools around the Big Country competed in the Texas High School Welding Series at TSTC’s industrial technology center Friday.

Every year, TSTC hosts welding competitions, giving students hands-on experience to sharpen their skills while competing in four different welding levels.

“I’m a little nervous today, but everybody is smiling, and it pretty much gives you good confidence and try to do your best welding,” said one student welding competitor.

Some high school students say that being provided with the tools they need is not only beneficial for our community, but also for our country.

“I’m trying to serve the country, go into the Air Force, but try to keep welding in the middle of it,” said one student welding competitor.

Brittany Andrews, a senior at Haskell High School, says she started welding as a hobby, as she is also on the girls basketball team and runs track & field. After high school, she also plans on serving our country, but wanted to take welding as a backup.

“After high school, I’m joining the military. I’m planning on being a future Marine,” said Andrews.

The event partnered with the Texas High School Welding Series, which allowed them to offer over $160,000 in scholarships, including full-tuition scholarships from TSTC.

“Students going through these programs are not just trained, but they’re educated to have precision welds and to variant degrees over not just other schools, but what they learn on the firm,” said director of student recruitment for TSTC, Daniel Martin.

Martin says currently there is a welding skills gap, but events such as this one can help close that gap.

“A lot of the generations that still know how to do things with their hands, like welding industrial trades, they’re slowly phasing out. This means the wages and demand for trained technicians are going up, particularly for welders,” said Martin.

TSTC says with 10 campuses across the state of Texas, their goal is to help strengthen the state’s workforce by producing highly skilled, technically competent graduates.