TSTC, Hendrick grant’s impacts on the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – While Abilene itself can’t be called a rural community, things that happen in town can have an effect on the surrounding area. A Friday check presentation may have been to Hendrick Medical Center and the Texas State Technical College, but it has impacts on rural healthcare throughout the area.

State Representative Stan Lambert said of the nearly $200 thousand check, “It continues to provide services and programs, enhanced services and programs, for the Big Country. Instead of having to go to Houston or Dallas, those services and programs can be offered here in Abilene. That’s something we always strive for in terms of trying to address some of the needs of rural healthcare.”

According to some of the people attending the presentation, the money is a good use of taxpayer dollars, investing in the area. One such person was Bryan Daniel, the Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public for the Texas Workforce Commission.

Daniel said, “People, when they pay their tax dollars, they hope that the state will do with those dollars what needs to be done, and investing in healthcare is one of those things. To give us an opportunity to get the kind of world class facilities here in Abilene to serve this area of the state, I think that’s pretty critical to the longterm success of Texas.”

The investment comes through training, and the creation of some new jobs. All of this is done to help employees at Hendrick to be the best they can be.

Cindy Brunett is project manager for Workforce Training at TSTC, and said the grant will have a long-lasting impact, funding the program for around a year.

“We’re retraining their existing employees in medical coding”, said Brunett. “It can be anywhere from certifying medical insurance specialists to how to be the best receptionist. We’re not only training their coders, but also their front office.”

While Hendrick and TSTC might both be in town, the work they’re doing spreads for miles around.