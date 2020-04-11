TSTC program leaders get creative with online learning

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — While the transition to online learning may have been smooth for some, for those EMS students who rely on face-to-face contact, things get a bit more complicated.

“They would work on skills and simulation,” said TSTC EMS Department Chair Ronnie Pitts.

Pitts says those skills could range anywhere from patient assessment to CPR, but regardless, they are skills that are not easily learned using a computer.

“The students had lost that interaction with the instructor, initially,” said Pitts.

The key word there however, is, “initially.”

“In any heath-related field you have to learn how to adapt and overcome,” said Pitts.

In this case that’s exactly what TSTC did, but it did force them to think outside of the box just a little.

“Our instructors worked feverishly to do some live videos of some of the skills that they would be missing out on,” said Pitts.

The videos not only show students how to perform each task, but also allows students to collaborate with each other.

While it’s not what they’re used to, like most other students they are learning to adapt, focusing on their end goal.

“Our students became more motivated with the circumstances surrounding us now, for the majority of our students, this really emphasized the reason why they’re getting into it and so they can’t wait to get out of school, get certified and contribute to society,” said Pitts.

Pitts says he hopes to bring some students back to the classroom starting May 4, however that could change.