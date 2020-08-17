TSTC shifting all lectures and homework online for fall semester

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) With the start of the school year just around the corner many colleges are taking a less hands-on approach, including Texas State Technical College.

“It’s not our normal mode of operation but, I think it’s going to be our model for a while going forward,” says Lance Eastman, TSTC West Texas interim provost.

Eastman says a large portion of the classes will be offered online.

“TSTC has always been known for being hands-on and so, this is a big shift for us but, fortunately, we’re able to continue to move forward having students in class but, there are some stipulations behind that,” says Eastman.

The school is limiting the number of students on campus at one time and shifting all lectures and homework assignments to online.

“The more technical classes are the ones that are requiring folks to come on campus. We have an EMT program here in Abilene. Obviously, when the faculty is lecturing they can do that at home but, when they need to come and do the hands-on and demonstrate that they can do CPR then, they’re being scheduled to come on campus,” says Eastman.

Tutoring options will still be available for students seeking more help.

“People are able to meet and put up a virtual whiteboard and be able to work through problems. Its a different format and it takes a little bit longer at first but we’re adapting,” says Eastman.

Fall classes at TSTC start August 31st.