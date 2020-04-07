TTUHSC accepting medical, food donations to aid COVID-19 efforts

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- In efforts to address shortages brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is accepting donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medical supplies that will be distributed to the Abilene medical community.

“Items needed include all sizes of examination gloves, isolation gowns, bleach and alcohol wipes, eye

shields, face shields, isolation masks and N95 masks. Homemade items like face masks also will be

accepted but must be segregated for cleaning.”

TTUHSC also is accepting unexpired food donations for its Helping Hands Food Pantry that is used

to help Abilene TTUHSC students in need.

Donations will be accepted from 2 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday beginning April 7. Items

should be dropped off at the visitor’s entrance to the TTUHSC campus located at 1674 Pine St.



Large donations brought by truck or those that will require special moving equipment or additional

staff must be coordinated for delivery outside normal donation times. To schedule a large donation

please call (325) 696-0406 prior to delivery.

Monetary donations also will be accepted online at https://donate.give2tech.com//?fid=IA000675.