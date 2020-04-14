Tuesday, April 14, 2020: Chilly day with a patchy frost possible tomorrow AM

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures today will only reach the lower to middle 50’s under mostly cloudy skies.

There will be a slow warm-up during the Wednesday through Thursday time-frame. Wednesday will be in the low 60’s while Thursday will warm into middle to upper 70’s. Thursday will be windy as well.

A cold front Friday morning will drop us back into the 60’s. The cold front looks to be mostly dry. There will be a slight chance for rain and storms.

The weekend will see warmer temperatures along with a better chance for rain and thunderstorms activity.

We will then dry out and warm up to start next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 50° Winds: ENE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. High Temperature: 34° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 64° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 77°

Average Low Temperature: 51°

Sunrise: 7:10 A.M.

Sunset: 8:08 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday