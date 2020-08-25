Tuesday, August 25, 2020: Another hot and dry day with afternoon clouds… rain chances coming up

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday as seasonable and dry weather returns. Cloud cover will increase in the afternoon. It will be mainly sunny with light east winds. Far eastern areas may see a few isolated rain showers. Most of us will stay dry.

Wednesday and Thursday will see an increase in cloud cover along with a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. The best chance is Thursday. The humidity will also increase as tropical moisture moves in from the gulf. The best chance for rain will be in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. This is all due to Hurricane Laura which is forecast to strengthen into a major, category 3, hurricane before making landfall somewhere near western Louisiana and eastern Texas during the Wednesday night-Thursday morning time frame. People who live in the Houston area should start preparing now, and heed any warnings from safety officials.

High pressure moves in Friday as temperatures jump up to the triple digits. The weekend will be dry along with a continuation of the hundred degree high temperatures.

Rain and storm chances move in Monday night along with an approaching cold front.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. 20% PM Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 7:10 A.M.

Sunset: 8:11 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday