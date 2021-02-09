Tuesday Evening Forecast: Frigid Cold Temperatures Calling The Shots Next Week.

Tuesday, February 9th, 2021

Tonight: No longer the seasonal day we were anticipating thanks to the push south front moving in quicker than planned as it stalled for only a bit to the north. Overnight low will get into the lower 30’s. So remember to protect your 3 P’s. Pets, pipes and plants [also your pants if it’s 25 degrees below zero]. Winds will be light out of the east northeast around 5-10 mph. With cloud cover increasing throughout the night. [Freezing Fog & Freezing Drizzle] could continue through the night. The cloud cover will keep the overnight lows warmer tonight.

Tomorrow: Another cols start to Wednesday with morning low’s in the lower 30’s and upper 20’s winds out of the north-northeast around 5-10 mph. Afternoon high’s are expected to reach the mid-30’s. Decreasing cloud cover will allow for temperatures to increase a bit through the day. Overnight lows will dip into the lower 20’s and even the teens with winter precipitation as a light accumulation of wintry precip. on roadways making traveling difficult. We do know that TXDot will be pre-treating the roadways. Give yourself plenty of time tomorrow. If you have time, grab a de-icer/scraper on the way out.

Future Discussion: Following Wednesday night we can expect the low pressure to bring a plunge of Arctic air down south causing the temperatures to dip into the mid 30’s for a high on Wednesday. A warm front from the south will bring moisture into the areas causing some precipitation chances for the Big County with some areas seeing the potential (30%) for winter precipitation in the form of sleet/freezing rain. Then, for the weekend we have a 20% chance of snow Saturday with afternoon high’s in the lower 20’s. Possible wind chill in the negatives. Sunday another 40% chance of snow late. As of now, nothing is set in stone and we will keep fine tuning the forecast. Stay tuned.