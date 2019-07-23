Tuesday, July 23: Pleasantly cool evening and days ahead

CINCINNATI (AP) — An Ohio hospital paid the estate of astronaut Neil Armstrong $6 million in a confidential agreement to settle allegations that post-surgical complications led to Armstrong's 2012 death, according to court documents and a report in the New York Times.

The 2014 settlement went to 10 family members, including Armstrong's two sons, sister, brother and six grandchildren, according to documents filed with the Hamilton County Probate Court in Cincinnati which were publicly available on Tuesday. Armstrong's widow, Carol, did not receive any money in the settlement.