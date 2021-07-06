Tuesday, July 6, 2021: Chances for showers and storms return today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Today will feature another chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms are not expected, however heavy rain may lead to local flooding. Lightning will also be a concern. Temperatures will warm slightly, however we will still be around 10° below average. It will be partly sunny. Expect a light ESE wind.

Overnight, it will be mild and mostly clear. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. It will be dry.

Wednesday through Friday will feature a warming trend and mainly dry weather. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out during the late afternoon and early evening. It will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80’s. Friday will be breezy.

The weekend will see an increase in cloud cover and in chances for rain/storms. It will be partly sunny. Saturday will see high temperatures near 90°. Sunday will be in the middle 80’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 85° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: ESE 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSE 0-5 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:38 A.M.

Sunset: 8:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday