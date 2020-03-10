Tuesday, March 10, 2020: Warm and quiet today… rain and storm chances later this week

FORECAST SUMMARY:

High temperatures today will rise into the upper 70’s to near 80°. Expect partly sunny skies along will a light SSW wind. Overnight, the winds will be remain light and the skies will be partly clear. Temperatures will be mild as they only fall into the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Warm temperatures will continue through Thursday. Wednesday will be partly sunny and feature a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorms move in on Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through Friday. This will cause temperatures to return to seasonal normals.

The weekend will be mild, and it will feature chances for rain and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 52° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Cloudy. 70% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: Light and Variable.

Sunday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 40% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 7:55 A.M.

Sunset: 7:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday